How to Watch the NBA Today, December 25

On a Wednesday NBA slate that includes five thrilling games, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Dallas Mavericks is one to see in particular.

If you are looking for how to watch Wednesday’s NBA play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 25

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

