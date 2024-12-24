How to Watch the NBA Today, December 25
On a Wednesday NBA slate that includes five thrilling games, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Dallas Mavericks is one to see in particular.
If you are looking for how to watch Wednesday’s NBA play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 25
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
