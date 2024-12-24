MEDIC Regional Blood Center whole blood donors to receive $20 e-gift card Published 10:59 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be giving $20 e-gift cards for whole blood and ALYX donors between December 26 and January 3.

Donations generally decline between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. From December 26 through January 3, all whole blood and ALYX donors will receive a $20 e-gift card. Donors will not receive a shirt or other physical item. Donors must have a valid email address. Gift cards are sent via email link and can be redeemed at hundreds of organizations.

MEDIC will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals and air medical transport services across 23 counties. MEDIC services Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event. Donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East Tennessee or Southeastern Kentucky. They are shipped out of the area and nationally.