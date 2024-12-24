NFL Week 17 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 5:21 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

There are 16 games on the NFL’s Week 17 slate, with the Buccaneers (-8) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 17 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

DAL-PHI | GB-MIN | TEN-JAX | LV-NO | KC-PIT

Pick: Jaguars -1 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Jaguars by 4.1 points Spread: Jaguars -1

Jaguars -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 6.4 points Spread: Saints -1

Saints -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 1.8 points Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 17 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51.5 – Lions vs. 49ers

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 30

Dec. 30 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Ravens vs. Texans

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Projected Total: 49.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43.5 – Chiefs vs. Steelers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Total: 42.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Cardinals vs. Rams

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 45.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

45.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 28

Dec. 28 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

