NFL Week 17 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 5:21 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 17 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

There are 16 games on the NFL’s Week 17 slate, with the Buccaneers (-8) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 17 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

DAL-PHI | GB-MIN | TEN-JAX | LV-NO | KC-PIT

Pick: Jaguars -1 vs. Titans

  • Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Jaguars -1
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Raiders

  • Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saints -1
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Chiefs

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -3
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 25
  • TV Channel: Netflix
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 17 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51.5 – Lions vs. 49ers

Over 46.5 – Ravens vs. Texans

Under 43.5 – Chiefs vs. Steelers

Under 48.5 – Cardinals vs. Rams

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 23

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, December 23

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, December 23

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 23

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup