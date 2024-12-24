NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 5:27 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Looking for the best against-the-spread bet among all 16 NFL games in Week 17? Our pick, in terms of ATS, is -. But see below, because we have plenty more tips, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 17

Pick: Jaguars -1 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jaguars -1

Jaguars -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -1

Saints -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +3 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -3

Bengals -3 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 28

Dec. 28 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks -3.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Seahawks by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 26

Dec. 26 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 13.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 30

Dec. 30 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -4 vs. Patriots

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 8.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 8.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -4

Chargers -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 28

Dec. 28 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -4 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -4

Commanders -4 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +5.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -5.5

Ravens -5.5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals +6 vs. Rams

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -6

Rams -6 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 28

Dec. 28 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Browns +6.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -6.5

Dolphins -6.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -7.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -7.5

Colts -7.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -8 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -8

Buccaneers -8 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -10 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 19.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 19.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -10

Bills -10 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 29

Dec. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

