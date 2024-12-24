Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (263 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0 Week 16 @Colts 9.7 4 2 17 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 95 fantasy points (7.9 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 41st at his position and 138th in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has five receptions on nine targets, for 45 yards, and has accumulated 3.5 fantasy points on average (10.5 in all).

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 22 targets, for 154 yards, and has accumulated 7.9 fantasy points on average (39.4 in all).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season — Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, nine yards, on three targets.

id: