Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league (127.9 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars this week, should Pollard be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 8.5 17 45 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 8 8 35 0 2 5 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 153.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2024, Pollard ranks 51st overall in the NFL and 19th at his position.

Pollard has averaged 9.0 fantasy points (picking up 26.9 total) over his past three games. He has 46 carries for 182 yards and one touchdown, plus 27 receiving yards on four catches (six targets).

Pollard has accumulated 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his past five games. He has 78 carries for 336 yards and two touchdowns, plus 70 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD — in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

