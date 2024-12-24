Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will take on the 20th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (127.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 21.6 10 27 2 3 39 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Spears is 41st at his position and 177th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 73.3 (6.7 per game).

Spears has picked up 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during his past three games. He has 20 carries for 53 yards and three touchdowns, plus 128 receiving yards on 10 catches (13 targets) and one TD.

Spears has 24 carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns, plus 136 receiving yards on 12 catches (16 targets) and one TD in his past five games. He has accumulated 43.2 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that span.

In his best game of the season — Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals — Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, Spears put up a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 1 carry, 3 yards.

