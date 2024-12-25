Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – December 26
Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (13-17) currently has five players. The Bulls have two injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 26.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
In their last matchup on Monday, the Hawks claimed a 117-104 win over the Timberwolves. Trae Young scored a team-best 29 points for the Hawks in the victory.
The Bulls head into this contest following a 112-91 loss to the Bucks on Monday. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 17 points for the Bulls in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Out
|Knee
|11.3
|6.6
|1.4
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|11.3
|3.1
|2.2
|Dominick Barlow
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|1.3
|0.3
|0
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|5.2
|3.1
|3.6
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.9
|6.4
|6.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-6.5
|244.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.