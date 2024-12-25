Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – December 26 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (13-17) currently has five players. The Bulls have two injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 26.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Hawks claimed a 117-104 win over the Timberwolves. Trae Young scored a team-best 29 points for the Hawks in the victory.

The Bulls head into this contest following a 112-91 loss to the Bucks on Monday. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 17 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Illness 1.3 0.3 0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Questionable Illness 5.2 3.1 3.6 Josh Giddey SG Questionable Ankle 11.9 6.4 6.9

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6.5 244.5

id: