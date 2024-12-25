Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 26 Published 8:20 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 120 – Bulls 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Bulls (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.9)

Hawks (-2.9) Pick OU: Under (243.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Hawks (12-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 6.7% less often than the Bulls (14-16-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Chicago is 7-7 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the point total 63.3% of the time this season (19 out of 30). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (16 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 6-7, while the Bulls are 9-15 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 119 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, averaging 116.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 44.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.6 assists per game.

Although Atlanta is committing 15.9 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 16 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 12.5 treys per game (20th-ranked in league). They sport a 35% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from three-point land.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (121.1).

On the glass, Chicago is 12th in the league in rebounds (44.7 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.9 per game).

This season the Bulls are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 29.1 per game.

In 2024-25, Chicago is 20th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

In 2024-25 the Bulls are second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.3 per game), and they rank No. 13 in 3-point percentage (37%).

