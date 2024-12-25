How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27 Published 8:36 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Friday’s NHL schedule features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the article below.

Predators vs. Blues Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

A total of 14 Nashville games this season have gone over Friday’s total of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, 16 games St. Louis has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.6 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.4) and the Blues (2.5).

The 6.0 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

In the 21 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-12 in those games.

Nashville is 6-10 (victorious in only 37.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.

Blues Moneyline: +109

In 31 games as the moneyline underdog, St. Louis has pulled off the upset 14 times.

The Blues have 12 victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 27 chances).

St. Louis has a 47.8% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 29 points.

Jonathan Marchessault has 12 goals and 12 assists for Nashville to compile 24 total points (0.7 per game).

Roman Josi has contributed 24 points for Nashville in 31 games this season, scoring on 7.9% of his shots and putting up seven goals and 17 assists.

Juuse Saros (8-14-6) has a 2.7 goals against average and a save percentage of .907 for Nashville.

Blues Points Leaders

St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou has recorded 15 assists and 14 goals in 36 games, good for 29 points.

Robert Thomas is a top contributor for St. Louis, with 26 total points this season. He has netted six goals and provided 20 assists in 24 contests.

Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 14 assists for Nashville.

Jordan Binnington has a record of 9-13-3 in 26 games this season, conceding 72 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 634 saves and an .898 save percentage, 38th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues – Away -130 12/30/2024 Jets – Away – 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away –

Blues’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Lightning L 3-1 Away +184 12/20/2024 Panthers L 2-1 Away +247 12/23/2024 Red Wings W 4-0 Away -107 12/27/2024 Predators – Home +109 12/29/2024 Sabres – Home – 12/31/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 1/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Nashville vs. St. Louis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

