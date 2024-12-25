How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26 Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on December 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

CHSN, FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Bulls’ opponents have hit.

Atlanta is 9-2 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 12th.

The Hawks record only 4.7 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Bulls give up (121.1).

When Atlanta puts up more than 121.1 points, it is 6-2.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Chicago has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Bulls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Bulls put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 119 points, Chicago is 10-5.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, scoring 117.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game on the road.

Atlanta is surrendering 120.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is three more points than it is allowing in away games (117.5).

The Hawks are draining 12.7 treys per game, which is 0.4 more than they’re averaging when playing on the road (12.3). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.7% when playing at home and 35.4% on the road.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Bulls are scoring fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (120.5). And they are conceding more at home (121.3) than away (121).

In 2024-25 Chicago is allowing 0.3 more points per game at home (121.3) than on the road (121).

The Bulls average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than on the road (29.2).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Dominick Barlow Questionable Illness Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Lonzo Ball Questionable Illness Josh Giddey Questionable Ankle Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Achilles

