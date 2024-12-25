How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on December 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Bulls’ opponents have hit.
- Atlanta is 9-2 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 12th.
- The Hawks record only 4.7 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Bulls give up (121.1).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 121.1 points, it is 6-2.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Chicago has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Bulls put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 119 points, Chicago is 10-5.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, scoring 117.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game on the road.
- Atlanta is surrendering 120.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is three more points than it is allowing in away games (117.5).
- The Hawks are draining 12.7 treys per game, which is 0.4 more than they’re averaging when playing on the road (12.3). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.7% when playing at home and 35.4% on the road.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Bulls are scoring fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (120.5). And they are conceding more at home (121.3) than away (121).
- In 2024-25 Chicago is allowing 0.3 more points per game at home (121.3) than on the road (121).
- The Bulls average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than on the road (29.2).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Dominick Barlow
|Questionable
|Illness
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Questionable
|Illness
|Josh Giddey
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Questionable
|Achilles