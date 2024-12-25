Jazz vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 7
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Utah Jazz (7-21) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The matchup airs on KJZZ and FDSSE.
Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
- Favorite: –
Jazz vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Jazz
|Hawks
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|116.4
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|35%
Jazz’s Top Players
- Collin Sexton averages 17.1 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jazz.
- Keyonte George adds 16.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game, and Walker Kessler contributes with 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 10.7 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Jazz are led by George from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.7 shots from deep per game.
- Utah’s blocks tend to come from Kessler, who averages 2.9 per game. John Collins is a primary source of steals for Utah, averaging 1.1 steals a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.8 points per game) and assists (12 assists per game).
- This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.4 points, 5.6 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Young averages 2.7 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.2 steals per game) and Clint Capela (one block per game).
Jazz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/28
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/30
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/1
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|1/5
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/12
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/17
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
