NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Bulls Picks for December 26 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Thursday’s game will assist you in making an informed wager taking advantage of the best bets out there.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Bulls Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 12-18-0 this season.

Chicago’s record against the spread is 14-16-0.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2).

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Bulls are 5-7.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 244.5 points in nine of 30 games this season.

The Bulls have played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 244.5 points.

The average point total in Atlanta’s contests this year is 233.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Chicago’s contests this season is 235.6, 8.9 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the fifth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Bulls have scored the fourth-most points.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Bulls are the 30th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-275)

This season, the Hawks have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when it’s favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: