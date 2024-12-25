Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report December 26 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (15-15) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, heading into a Thursday, December 26 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (13-17) at State Farm Arena. The Bulls have listed three injured players. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Hawks won their last game 117-104 against the Timberwolves on Monday. Young recorded 29 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

The Bulls are coming off of a 112-91 loss to the Bucks in their most recent outing on Monday. The Bulls got a team-best 17 points from Nikola Vucevic in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Illness 1.3 0.3 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Heel 21.8 3.8 12

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Questionable Illness 5.2 3.1 3.6 Josh Giddey SG Questionable Ankle 11.9 6.4 6.9 Ayo Dosunmu SG Questionable Achilles 12.6 3.9 4.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6.5 243.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: