How to Watch the NBA Today, December 27 Published 11:16 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The NBA’s eight-game lineup today is sure to please. The matchups include the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 27

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSW

YES and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSNX

SCHN and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH

ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA

AZFamily and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: