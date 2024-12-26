NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 27 Published 10:16 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The New York Knicks versus the Orlando Magic is a game to catch on a Friday NBA schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 27

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSW

YES and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSNX

SCHN and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA

AZFamily and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)

Over (233.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH

ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

