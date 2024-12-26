NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 27
Published 10:16 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024
The New York Knicks versus the Orlando Magic is a game to catch on a Friday NBA schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 27
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
