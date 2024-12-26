Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today – December 27

Published 10:43 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today - December 27

As they prepare for their Friday, December 27 matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4) at Enterprise Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) are monitoring two players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nick Leddy D Out Lower Body
Radek Faksa C Questionable Lower Body
Torey Krug D Out For Season Ankle

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Enterprise Center

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 84 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Defensively, Nashville has given up 107 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
  • They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -23.

Blues Season Insights

  • The Blues’ 90 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
  • St. Louis’ total of 107 goals allowed (3.0 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
  • Their -17 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-130) Blues (+109) 5.5

