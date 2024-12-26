Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 17 Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break their four-game losing skid in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium. The point total is set at 39.5 points for the contest.

Here’s a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Titans have two wins ATS (2-9) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 15 Tennessee games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

Jacksonville has an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Jacksonville games have hit the over on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).

