Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 17 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Check out same-game parlay options as the Tennessee Titans (3-12) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118)

Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Jaguars have put together a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Titans have covered the spread just twice in 15 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee owns an ATS record of just 2-9.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Jaguars have combined with their opponent and eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of their contests this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

Titans games this year have hit the over at a 60% rate (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).

These teams average 37.4 points per game combined, 2.1 less than this game’s total.

Combined, these teams give up 54.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +154, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -205

+154, -205 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph TD going over his TD prop nets $77.73 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay nets $81.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his touchdown prop bet earns $83.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop pays out $87.27 on a $10 bet.

