Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 28
Published 7:22 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the Richmond Spiders is one of many solid options on Saturday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: FGCU +2.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: FGCU by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +19.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-19.5)
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Diego +15.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Mexico +1.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Coppin State +29.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 25.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-29.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fresno State +16.5 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: UNLV by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNLV (-16.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +14.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Jose State +9.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Washington State -12.5 vs. Portland
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Portland Pilots
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Columbia -10.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Columbia Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Columbia by 13.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Columbia (-10.5)
- TV Channel: SNY
