Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 17 Published 5:39 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Jaguars to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.9) is 2.9 points further in their direction.

The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.5%.

The Jaguars are 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Jacksonville is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.

Tennessee has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

Jacksonville has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-13-0).

Tennessee has an ATS record of only 2-9 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) Jacksonville and Tennessee combine to average 2.1 fewer points per game than the total of 39.5 set for this matchup.

The Jaguars and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 14.7 more points per game than the over/under of 39.5 set in this game.

Jaguars games have gone over the point total on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).

Out of the Titans’ 15 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (60%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: