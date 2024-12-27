Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Friday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the St. Louis Blues. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 35 games, Skjei has averaged 21:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
- In eight of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 35 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with a single multi-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
- The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|35
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: