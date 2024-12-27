December 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The NHL schedule on Friday, which includes the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New Jersey Devils, is not one to miss.
How to watch all the action in the NHL on Friday is included here.
How to Watch December 27 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Fubo
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Fubo
|Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
