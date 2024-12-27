December 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:15 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The New Jersey Devils versus the Carolina Hurricanes is a game to see on a Saturday NHL schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Vancouver Canucks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Anaheim Ducks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New Jersey Devils @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

