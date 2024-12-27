Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.

He has had at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and six assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).

Through 35 games, he has 29 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues have given up 107 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 29 Points 0 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

id: