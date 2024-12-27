Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
- He has had at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and six assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
- Through 35 games, he has 29 points, with eight multi-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues have given up 107 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|35
|Games
|0
|29
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|0
