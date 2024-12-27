Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
  • He has had at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and six assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
  • Through 35 games, he has 29 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues have given up 107 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
  • The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
35 Games 0
29 Points 0
9 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

