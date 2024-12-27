Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:05 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

In 10 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 34 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 34 Games 0 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

