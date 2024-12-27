Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today – December 28 Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) heading into their game against the Miami Heat (15-13) currently has four players. The Heat have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 28.

The Hawks are coming off of a 141-133 win against the Bulls in their last outing on Thursday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 30 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

The Heat head into this contest on the heels of an 89-88 win against the Magic on Thursday. Tyler Herro recorded 20 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Heat.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Illness 18.5 5.8 4.9 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Heel 4 1.5 1.5 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

