How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets square off in one of nine compelling games on the NBA menu on Saturday.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 28

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET

ALT and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH

KJZZ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

