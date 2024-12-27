Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues face off at Enterprise Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:56 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -5.

Marchessault has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 17 different games.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 24 Points 0 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

