NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Heat Picks for December 28

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Miami Heat (15-13) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you want to make an informed wager on Saturday’s game, discover the best bets on the board in this article (based on our computer predictions).

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Hawks vs. Heat Best Bets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 13-18-0 this season.

Against the spread, Miami is 14-14-0 this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 3-10.

The Heat have an ATS record of 4-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Over (226.5)





The Hawks’ 31 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 226.5 points 21 times.

The Heat have played 13 games this season that finished with a point total over 226.5 points.

The average total in Atlanta’s games this year is 234.1, 7.6 more than this matchup’s over/under.

Miami’s games this season have had an average of 219 points, 7.5 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks score the sixth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Heat’s offense puts up the 28th-most.

This game features the league’s second-ranked (Heat) and 28th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Heat (+115)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Heat have come away with four wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it’s favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

