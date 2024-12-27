NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 28
Published 7:17 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Phoenix Suns taking on the Golden State Warriors.
Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 28
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Hawks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.3 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -11.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.5 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -7.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Lakers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: