NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 28

Published 7:17 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Phoenix Suns taking on the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 28

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Hawks -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.3 points)
  • Total: 217.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Knicks -11.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.5 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Bucks -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: 76ers -7.5
  • Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
  • Total: 224.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Lakers -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.4 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

