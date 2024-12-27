Panthers down Red Bird in Elevation Christmas Classic Published 9:16 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap hosted the Red Bird Cardinals in the opening game of the Elevation Christmas Classic on Thursday.

The two teams battled during the first period, and the Cardinals stayed close, but it got away from them during the second. Cumberland Gap rolled on and pulled away from Red Bird during the third and led 68-36. The Panthers went on to win 86-47 in part due to great games from Kolton Goins and Brady Harris.

Unofficially, Goins finished with 23 points while Harris had 22. Cody Weaver added 11, Keaton Clawson nine, Braden Lane eight, Eli Reed five, Gavin Barton four and Cameron Burchett one.

Red Bird was led in scoring by Lewis with 18 while Belcher and Osborne each had 11, Whitehead five and Smith two.

The Nikki Carter Insurance Agency Player of the Game was Kolton Goins.

Cumberland Gap (6-5) is set to host Coalfield on Friday at 7:30 and Oliver Springs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the Elevation Christmas Classic continues.