Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 31 games, Josi has averaged 22:41 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.

Josi has 24 points overall, with at least one point in 16 different games.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

In 16 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 31 games played this season, he has recorded 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 0 24 Points 0 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

