Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Josi has averaged 22:41 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.
  • Josi has 24 points overall, with at least one point in 16 different games.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
  • In 16 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has recorded 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
  • The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
31 Games 0
24 Points 0
7 Goals 0
17 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

