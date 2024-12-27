Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
  • O’Reilly has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • Through 32 games, he has 20 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
  • With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
  • The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
32 Games 0
20 Points 0
8 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

