Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 32 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
- O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
- O’Reilly has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- Through 32 games, he has 20 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|32
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: