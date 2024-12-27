Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 32 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.

O’Reilly has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

Through 32 games, he has 20 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 0 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

