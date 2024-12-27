Stanley Lester, 78

Published 8:51 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Stanley Lester, age 78, of New Tazewell, TN passed away at his home on December 24,2024.

Stanley was saved as a young man and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church of Tazewell. Stanley was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Stanley was preceded in death by: parents, Thomas and Hazel (Beeler) Lester, nephews Robbie Hopkins, Roger Poore, brothers-in-law Alvie Poore, Dennis Bailey, James Hopkins, and Lonnie Mullins.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Connie. Sons Tony (Tammi) Lester, Todd Lester, and Travis (Shelley) Lester. Grandchildren Kayla (Johnathan) Miracle, Alex (Carolyne) Lester, Morgan (Kenny) Crider, Thomas (Kaylee) Lester, Will (Raegan) Poore, Eli Lester, Isaiah Lester, Isaac Lester, Cole Poore, and Colton Lester. Great Grandchildren Hadlee, Holden, and Hudson Miracle, Maylee Crider, Callen Lester, and Macie-Ann Lester. Sister Betty Poore and Sisters-in-Law Darlene Bailey, Sharon Hopkins, Sheila Mullins and special Niece Misty Barnard. Mother-in-Law Betty Duncan. As well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the caregiver Julia Littrell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday December 29,2024 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday December 30,2024 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery with full military honors.

Services Officiated by: Rev. Alex Lester and Rev. Eli Lester

Music by: Washam Family

Pallbearers: Thomas Lester, Will Poore, Isaiah Lester, Isaac Lester, Cole Poore, and Colton Lester

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.