Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
- In 16 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 35 games, he has 20 points, with four multi-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|35
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|10
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
