Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
  • In 16 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 35 games, he has 20 points, with four multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
  • The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
35 Games 0
20 Points 0
10 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

