Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

In 16 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 35 games, he has 20 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 20 Points 0 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: