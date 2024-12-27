Suns vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 9 Published 5:23 am Friday, December 27, 2024

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Phoenix Suns (15-14) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Suns vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Suns Hawks 113.3 Points Avg. 117.2 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.2% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Suns’ Top Players

Devin Booker averages 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Suns.

Tyus Jones adds 12.8 points, 6.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game, and Jusuf Nurkic contributes with nine points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds per outing.

Royce O’Neale is the top active three-point shooter for the Suns, knocking down 2.6 per game.

Booker averages 1.1 steals per game. Kevin Durant collects 1.2 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22 points per game) and assists (12.1 assists per game).

This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Young knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Clint Capela’s one block per game are important to the Hawks’ defensive effort.

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/28 Warriors – Away – 12/31 Grizzlies – Home – 1/4 Pacers – Away – 1/6 76ers – Away – 1/7 Hornets – Away – 1/9 Hawks – Home – 1/11 Jazz – Home – 1/12 Hornets – Home – 1/14 Hawks – Away – 1/16 Wizards – Away – 1/18 Pistons – Away –

Go see the Suns or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: