Tazewell police searching for suspect after shots fired at officers Published 11:08 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Tazewell Police Department is searching for a suspect after as many as 10 shots were fired in the direction of law enforcement officers who were investigating a report of “prowlers” near Old Cave Springs Road early Thursday morning.

A caller reported there were possibly two prowlers in the area of Old Cave Springs Road and Old Highway 25E and advised they had heard knocking on their window. Officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Thursday, December 26.

Officer Andrew Harris was assisted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in patrolling the area. He and Deputy Luke Walsh went to the residence that had called and conducted a perimeter check.

As the officers approached the south corner of the residence, between five and ten shots were fired in their direction from an empty field across the road. The shots were close enough to be heard whizzing by the officers. They sought cover behind the residence and called for back up. No officers or the residents were struck by gunfire.

The shooter was never located. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Tazewell Police Department at 423-626-5104.