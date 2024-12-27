Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report December 28 Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (16-15), which currently includes five players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (15-13, also five injured players) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 28 at 3:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Thursday, the Hawks earned a 141-133 victory against the Bulls. In the Hawks’ win, Jalen Johnson led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 15 rebounds and four assists).

The Heat head into this contest following an 89-88 win over the Magic on Thursday. In the Heat’s win, Tyler Herro led the team with 20 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Heel 22 3.8 12.1 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Ankle 8.4 3.5 1.5 Josh Richardson SG Out Heel 4 1.5 1.5 Jimmy Butler SF Out Illness 18.5 5.8 4.9 Terry Rozier PG Questionable Knee 12.1 4 2.9

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 226.5

