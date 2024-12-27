Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 29 Published 4:40 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) are on a four-game losing streak as they prepare for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The game is on TV, if you’re looking for how to watch.

Dec 29, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC

41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 56 REC / 857 YDS / 4 TD / 57.1 YPG Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT

175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 25 REC / 410 YDS / 9 TD / 34.2 YPG Harold Landry OLB 65 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK Jeffery Simmons DT 66 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD Arden Key OLB 36 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts L 38-30 CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Jaguars Key Players

Name Position Stats Brian Thomas Jr. WR 73 REC / 1,088 YDS / 9 TD / 72.5 YPG Tank Bigsby RB 694 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC Travis Etienne RB 478 YDS / 2 TD / 36.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC

35 REC / 199 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Mac Jones QB 1,273 YDS (65.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT

53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.6 RUSH YPG Travon Walker DE 54 TKL / 11 TFL / 8.5 SACK Devin Lloyd LB 101 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK Foyesade Oluokun LB 87 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Josh Hines-Allen DE 39 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK

Jaguars Injuries

Darnell Savage Jr. | S (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 1 INT | 6 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 1 INT | 6 PDs Ventrell Miller | LB (Out) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 74 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 74 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs Walker Little | OL (Out) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Yasir Abdullah | LB (Questionable) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Ezra Cleveland | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Brenton Strange | TE (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 48 TAR | 36 REC | 351 YDS | 2 TDs

48 TAR | 36 REC | 351 YDS | 2 TDs Brandon Scherff | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Davon Hamilton | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 53 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Dolphins L 20-17 CBS 9/15/2024 Browns L 18-13 CBS 9/23/2024 at Bills L 47-10 ESPN 9/29/2024 at Texans L 24-20 CBS 10/6/2024 Colts W 37-34 CBS 10/13/2024 vs. Bears L 35-16 NFL Network 10/20/2024 vs. Patriots W 32-16 NFL Network 10/27/2024 Packers L 30-27 FOX 11/3/2024 at Eagles L 28-23 CBS 11/10/2024 Vikings L 12-7 FOX 11/17/2024 at Lions L 52-6 CBS 12/1/2024 Texans L 23-20 FOX 12/8/2024 at Titans W 10-6 CBS 12/15/2024 Jets L 32-25 FOX 12/22/2024 at Raiders L 19-14 CBS 12/29/2024 Titans – CBS TBD at Colts – –

