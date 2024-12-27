Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 29

Published 4:40 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 29

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) are on a four-game losing streak as they prepare for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The game is on TV, if you’re looking for how to watch.

Dec 29, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 56 REC / 857 YDS / 4 TD / 57.1 YPG
Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 25 REC / 410 YDS / 9 TD / 34.2 YPG
Harold Landry OLB 65 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
Jeffery Simmons DT 66 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD
Arden Key OLB 36 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts L 38-30 CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Jaguars Key Players

Name Position Stats
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 73 REC / 1,088 YDS / 9 TD / 72.5 YPG
Tank Bigsby RB 694 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC
Travis Etienne RB 478 YDS / 2 TD / 36.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC
35 REC / 199 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Mac Jones QB 1,273 YDS (65.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.6 RUSH YPG
Travon Walker DE 54 TKL / 11 TFL / 8.5 SACK
Devin Lloyd LB 101 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
Foyesade Oluokun LB 87 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Josh Hines-Allen DE 39 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK

Jaguars Injuries

    Darnell Savage Jr. | S (Out)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 1 INT | 6 PDs

    Ventrell Miller | LB (Out)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 74 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

    Walker Little | OL (Out)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    Yasir Abdullah | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ezra Cleveland | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Brenton Strange | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 48 TAR | 36 REC | 351 YDS | 2 TDs

    Brandon Scherff | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Davon Hamilton | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 53 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Dolphins L 20-17 CBS
9/15/2024 Browns L 18-13 CBS
9/23/2024 at Bills L 47-10 ESPN
9/29/2024 at Texans L 24-20 CBS
10/6/2024 Colts W 37-34 CBS
10/13/2024 vs. Bears L 35-16 NFL Network
10/20/2024 vs. Patriots W 32-16 NFL Network
10/27/2024 Packers L 30-27 FOX
11/3/2024 at Eagles L 28-23 CBS
11/10/2024 Vikings L 12-7 FOX
11/17/2024 at Lions L 52-6 CBS
12/1/2024 Texans L 23-20 FOX
12/8/2024 at Titans W 10-6 CBS
12/15/2024 Jets L 32-25 FOX
12/22/2024 at Raiders L 19-14 CBS
12/29/2024 Titans CBS
TBD at Colts
