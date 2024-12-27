Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Can we anticipate Roman Josi scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 107 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

