Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:24 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blues?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: