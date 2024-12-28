Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 29
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
The Northwestern State Demons versus the Texas Longhorns is a game to watch on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northwestern State +25.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Texas by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-25.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: South Dakota State +20.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-20.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Illinois State -4.5 vs. UIC
- Matchup: UIC Flames at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Toledo +20.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-20.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Winthrop +15.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Winthrop Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 13.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-15.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Weber State +20.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 18.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-20.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Western Kentucky +16.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-16.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas State -5.5 vs. UT Arlington
- Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Texas State by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +14.5 vs. Bradley
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Bradley Braves
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Bradley by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bradley (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Buffalo +15.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Temple Owls
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Temple by 14.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
