Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 28 Published 6:16 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Miami Heat (15-13) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Heat 115 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-0.5)

Heat (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Hawks have had less success against the spread than the Heat this year, sporting an ATS record of 13-18-0, as opposed to the 14-14-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Miami is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-10 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 64.5% of the time this season (20 out of 31), which is more often than Miami’s games have (15 out of 28).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season while the Heat have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-7).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 119.5 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, averaging 117.2 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.7 dimes per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.9 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fourth-worst in the league by averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are sinking 12.6 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 35.1% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Heat are 18th in the NBA offensively (111.3 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (108.6 points allowed).

Miami is 19th in the league in rebounds per game (43.3) and 24th in rebounds allowed (45.2).

At 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are 14th in the NBA.

Miami is the fifth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and 10th in turnovers forced (14.4).

The Heat make 14.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.8% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and sixth, respectively, in the NBA.

