How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio Bobcats at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 29

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup