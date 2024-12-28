How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28
Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 28, 2024
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Kentucky Wildcats.
Today’s SEC Games
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ohio Bobcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
