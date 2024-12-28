How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29 Published 8:22 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

There are 12 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SEC teams. That includes the New Mexico State Aggies versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Wofford Terriers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Albany Great Danes at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Norfolk State Spartans at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jackson State Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at Florida Gators

Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

