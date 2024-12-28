How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29
Published 8:22 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
There are 12 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SEC teams. That includes the New Mexico State Aggies versus the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s SEC Games
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Wofford Terriers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Albany Great Danes at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Norfolk State Spartans at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Carolina State Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Jackson State Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alabama State Hornets at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
