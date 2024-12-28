How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28 Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) host the Miami Heat (15-13) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Heat’s opponents have hit.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 13-6 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 19th.

The Hawks score 8.6 more points per game (117.2) than the Heat allow (108.6).

Atlanta is 14-11 when scoring more than 108.6 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Miami is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 21st.

The Heat score 8.2 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (119.5).

Miami is 6-3 when it scores more than 119.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are putting up 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.5 more points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (114.9).

Atlanta gives up 121.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.5 in away games.

The Hawks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they’re averaging in away games (12.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.9% at home and 35.4% when playing on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (112.2) than away (110.4), and also concede fewer points at home (106.1) than on the road (111.1).

In 2024-25 Miami is allowing five fewer points per game at home (106.1) than on the road (111.1).

The Heat pick up 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (24.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Nikola Jovic Questionable Ankle Josh Richardson Out Heel Jimmy Butler Out Illness Terry Rozier Questionable Knee

