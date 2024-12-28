How to Watch the NBA Today, December 29
Published 8:20 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
In one of the six intriguing matchups on the NBA slate today, the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will play at Paycom Center.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – December 29
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.