How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29
Published 9:20 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
There are 17 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Michigan State Spartans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Providence Friars at No. 7 UConn Huskies
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
Wofford Terriers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Albany Great Danes at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Brown Bears at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Clemson Tigers at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Michigan Wolverines at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
