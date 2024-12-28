How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29

Published 9:20 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 29

There are 17 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 19 Michigan State Spartans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Providence Friars at No. 7 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET

Wofford Terriers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Albany Great Danes at No. 6 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Brown Bears at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Clemson Tigers at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

No. 23 Michigan Wolverines at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

