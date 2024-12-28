NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Raptors Picks for December 29 Published 10:33 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-24) host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) after losing six straight home games. The Hawks are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Hoping to make an informed wager on Sunday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Raptors Best Bets

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has 14 wins in 32 games against the spread this year.

Toronto has 20 wins in 31 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 4-11.

The Raptors’ ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 20-10.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





In 15 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points.

The Raptors have played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

The average total in Atlanta’s games this season is 233.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Toronto’s games this season have had an average of 228.3 points, 9.2 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks score the fourth-most points in the league this season, while the Raptors’ offense racks up the 12th-most.

This game features the league’s 26th-ranked (Raptors) and 30th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-120)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Raptors have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (23.3%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Toronto has won six of 28 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 54.5% chance to win.

